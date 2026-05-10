Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up 0.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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