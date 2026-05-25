Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $967,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,899 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,199 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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