Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 388.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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