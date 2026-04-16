Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 56,713 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3%

BMY stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here