Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 69,608 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $95,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

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Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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