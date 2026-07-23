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Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services Group trimmed its Bristol Myers Squibb stake by 1.6% in the first quarter, selling 54,230 shares and leaving it with 3.38 million shares valued at about $205 million.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.58 versus estimates of $1.42 and revenue of $11.49 billion versus $10.93 billion expected.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 4.1%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $61.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bristol Myers Squibb.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 54,230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $204,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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