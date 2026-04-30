Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 2,297,447 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,274,388. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — EPS and revenue topped Street forecasts, driven by stronger-than-expected sales. Read More.

Q1 results beat estimates — EPS and revenue topped Street forecasts, driven by stronger-than-expected sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Eliquis and newer oncology drugs helped lift revenue and profit, a key operational driver cited by reporters and analysts. Read More.

Eliquis and newer oncology drugs helped lift revenue and profit, a key operational driver cited by reporters and analysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated its full‑year outlook (EPS and revenue ranges), which reassures investors that management sees the current growth trajectory continuing. Read More.

Company reiterated its full‑year outlook (EPS and revenue ranges), which reassures investors that management sees the current growth trajectory continuing. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion with Foundation Medicine to develop genomic companion diagnostics supports Bristol Myers’ precision‑oncology strategy and could expand targeted patient populations. Read More.

Partnership expansion with Foundation Medicine to develop genomic companion diagnostics supports Bristol Myers’ precision‑oncology strategy and could expand targeted patient populations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management gave FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 6.05–6.35 and revenue guidance $46.0B–$47.5B (roughly in line with consensus), leaving room for upside or downside depending on execution. (Company press materials and slide deck)

Management gave FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 6.05–6.35 and revenue guidance $46.0B–$47.5B (roughly in line with consensus), leaving room for upside or downside depending on execution. (Company press materials and slide deck) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate moves have been minor and mixed (small revisions up and down at different firms), so broker sentiment remains broadly constructive but not unanimous.

Analyst estimate moves have been minor and mixed (small revisions up and down at different firms), so broker sentiment remains broadly constructive but not unanimous. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS declined year‑over‑year (from $1.80 to $1.58), which highlights pressure in some legacy businesses despite growth in newer products. Read More.

Q1 EPS declined year‑over‑year (from $1.80 to $1.58), which highlights pressure in some legacy businesses despite growth in newer products. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The FY revenue/EPS ranges include the possibility of a lower outcome at the bottom end of guidance; execution risk (market access, competition, pricing) could weigh on the stock if growth slows.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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