CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12,862.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of CSM Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $35,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Saudi Central Bank grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 142,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,384,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 317,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,757,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,093,755,000 after buying an additional 7,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.20. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.72 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 60.48% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, Director Julia Haller sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,963.49. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines. Its research and products focus on areas including cancer, blood disorders, immune system diseases, cardiovascular conditions and neuroscience. The company's medicines include oncology treatments such as Opdivo and Yervoy, the blood thinner Eliquis, and therapies for other serious diseases. Its portfolio and research programs span both established medicines and newer treatments, including cell therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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