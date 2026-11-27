First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 611,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.49% of Bristow Group worth $53,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at $7,463,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $6,120,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Bristow Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,109 shares of the company's stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 107,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Bristow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Bristow Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristow Group

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, insider Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 61,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $2,494,866.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,778,636 shares in the company, valued at $112,173,535.32. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorin Brass sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,339.66. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,406. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $437.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.25 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristow Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.1250 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bristow Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides helicopter and other aviation services, primarily supporting offshore energy operations and government customers. Its services include transporting personnel and supplies to offshore installations, as well as search-and-rescue operations and related aviation support. The company serves customers across several regions, including the Americas, Europe, Africa and Australia. Its operations include contracted search-and-rescue services in parts of Europe and the United Kingdom, alongside aviation services for the energy industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report).

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