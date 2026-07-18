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British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Stock Position Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its British American Tobacco stake by 25.7% in the first quarter, buying an additional 32,530 shares. The firm now holds 159,220 shares valued at about $9.31 million.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their positions, and overall 16.16% of BTI stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutions. Several small funds initiated or expanded holdings during recent quarters.
  • BTI shares were down 0.4% to $62.89, while analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive with a Moderate Buy consensus. Recent rating changes included a downgrade from Wall Street Zen, but multiple firms maintained or reiterated bullish views.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4%

British American Tobacco stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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