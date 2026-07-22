Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BRX opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.75.

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Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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