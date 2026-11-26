State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,894,386 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.98% of Brixmor Property Group worth $421,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $10,875,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Brixmor Property Group's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3075. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $389,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $433,576. This trade represents a 47.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and redevelops open-air shopping centers across the United States. Its properties are primarily neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores and serve local shopping and service needs. The company works with tenants and local communities to maintain and enhance its centers, which include retailers, restaurants and service providers. Brixmor was formed in 2011 and became a publicly traded company in 2013.

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