Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 51,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Broadcom were worth $162,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore set a $578.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Key Broadcom News

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $311.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.82 and a 200-day moving average of $366.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

See Also

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