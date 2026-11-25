Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Haverford Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Haverford Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $134,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $75,367,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $5,661,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore set a $578.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

These are some of the AVGO headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. ETFs Bought $393.8 Million of Broadcom

Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Prediction: This Is What Will Happen to Broadcom's Stock Price in December

Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Negative Sentiment: The reported Google shift raises questions about Broadcom’s AI growth and customer concentration. Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta could potentially absorb capacity, but that depends on their deployment plans, funding and available power. Broader concerns about the AI trade and semiconductor stocks are also weighing on sentiment. Why is Broadcom stock sliding today alongside Nvidia’s post-rally dip?

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

Further Reading

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