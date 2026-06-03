Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Trimmed by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.5% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

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Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $488.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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