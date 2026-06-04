Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's 7th Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 31,026 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 229,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $79,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 39,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AVGO opened at $479.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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