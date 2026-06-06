Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Natixis Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 204,366 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Natixis Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $1,349,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 7.9%

AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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