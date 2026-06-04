Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s 4th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,421,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Broadcom worth $1,876,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $479.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here