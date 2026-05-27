Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Twin Capital Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, including a new home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, which supports the company’s AI-at-the-edge growth story. Article Title

Broadcom announced the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, including a new home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, which supports the company’s AI-at-the-edge growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom favorably, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still expects upside from its AI semiconductor and software businesses. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom favorably, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still expects upside from its AI semiconductor and software businesses. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary argues Broadcom remains a major beneficiary of custom silicon partnerships with hyperscale customers, keeping the AI revenue outlook strong. Article Title

Recent commentary argues Broadcom remains a major beneficiary of custom silicon partnerships with hyperscale customers, keeping the AI revenue outlook strong. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom has also been highlighted as a preferred AI stock by high-profile investors, with one article noting Stanley Druckenmiller bought Broadcom while selling other AI names, which can support sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom has also been highlighted as a preferred AI stock by high-profile investors, with one article noting Stanley Druckenmiller bought Broadcom while selling other AI names, which can support sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Broadcom as a long-term AI infrastructure winner and noted expectations for continued earnings momentum, but these were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles framed Broadcom as a long-term AI infrastructure winner and noted expectations for continued earnings momentum, but these were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector pieces and AI-themed market articles may be adding tailwinds, but they do not appear to introduce a direct new risk for Broadcom. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.86 and a 200-day moving average of $356.93. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.13 and a 12-month high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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