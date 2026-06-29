Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 120.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $365.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.66 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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