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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Telligent Fund LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telligent Fund LP increased its Broadcom stake by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,000 more shares to bring its total to 26,000 shares. Broadcom is now the fund’s largest holding, representing about 10% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with 76.43% of Broadcom shares held by institutions and hedge funds. Several major investors, including Vanguard and Arrowstreet Capital, also boosted their positions recently.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on Broadcom despite mixed signals, with multiple firms raising or reaffirming price targets ahead of earnings. The stock has also benefited from enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand and Broadcom’s role in the AI supply chain.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Telligent Fund LP increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 10.0% of Telligent Fund LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,858,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $488.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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