Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $186,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 5.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.82 and a twelve month high of $423.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $337.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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