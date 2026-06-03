Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Cut by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,199,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telligent Fund LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $386.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.11 and a 52 week high of $488.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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