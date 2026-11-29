Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 104,345 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Up 3.6%

AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $339.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Latest Broadcom News

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $505.00 price objective (up from $502.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Broadcom from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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