Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $92,522,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Top Broadcom Stories

These are some of the AVGO stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought chip stocks after the holiday, lifting Broadcom along with peers. Articles also point to the company’s potential to benefit as data-center customers adopt custom AI chips, with bullish scenarios calling for substantial AI-revenue growth in 2027. Chip stocks rally in premarket Broadcom and the shift to custom AI chips

Investors bought chip stocks after the holiday, lifting Broadcom along with peers. Articles also point to the company’s potential to benefit as data-center customers adopt custom AI chips, with bullish scenarios calling for substantial AI-revenue growth in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s shares have been under pressure this year despite AI optimism. Reports of Google trimming AI-chip shipments have fueled uncertainty, though some commentary argues the impact may be overstated. Broadcom’s AI revenue outlook

Broadcom’s shares have been under pressure this year despite AI optimism. Reports of Google trimming AI-chip shipments have fueled uncertainty, though some commentary argues the impact may be overstated. Negative Sentiment: Risk-focused coverage points to scrutiny of customer financing and dependence on a limited set of large AI customers. Redburn’s downgrade and David Tepper’s reported sale of Broadcom shares add to concerns about whether growth justifies the stock’s valuation. Why Redburn downgraded Broadcom Tepper sells Broadcom shares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Broadcom from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citic Securities upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $339.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report