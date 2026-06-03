Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 4.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $488.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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