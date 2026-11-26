Elefante Mark B grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Elefante Mark B's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $75,367,711,000 after buying an additional 16,651,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $5,661,216,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $300.86 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $340.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded Broadcom to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Citic Securities upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Investors following AVGO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Analysts see potential upside

Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Broadcom’s debt outlook says falling debt, strong cash flow and no principal maturities provide some financial flexibility, but growing AI-related commitments could put that flexibility to the test. Broadcom debt outlook

A report on Broadcom’s debt outlook says falling debt, strong cash flow and no principal maturities provide some financial flexibility, but growing AI-related commitments could put that flexibility to the test. Negative Sentiment: Google-related demand concerns have made investors look more closely at Broadcom’s other AI customers, including Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta—highlighting the market’s sensitivity to customer concentration and sustained AI spending. Broadcom’s AI customer base

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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