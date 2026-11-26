Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,522,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $55,889,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $18,179,719,000 after buying an additional 894,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $3,302,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Analysts see potential upside

Some analysts see substantial upside, citing expected earnings growth, while recent coverage also notes Broadcom’s strong AI networking and custom-chip position. These bullish expectations could support the stock if demand remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Broadcom’s debt outlook says falling debt, strong cash flow and no principal maturities provide some financial flexibility, but growing AI-related commitments could put that flexibility to the test. Broadcom debt outlook

A report on Broadcom’s debt outlook says falling debt, strong cash flow and no principal maturities provide some financial flexibility, but growing AI-related commitments could put that flexibility to the test. Negative Sentiment: Google-related demand concerns have made investors look more closely at Broadcom’s other AI customers, including Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta—highlighting the market’s sensitivity to customer concentration and sustained AI spending. Broadcom’s AI customer base

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $300.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $340.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report