Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $38,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 101.9% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.2% during the third quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $41,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fox Advisors raised Broadcom to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

These are some of the AVGO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a bullish view with a $425 price target, arguing Broadcom’s recent selloff is excessive. Other bullish coverage points to potential earnings growth and a possible rebound. UBS’s $425 Target Says Broadcom’s Selloff Went Too Far

UBS reiterated a bullish view with a $425 price target, arguing Broadcom’s recent selloff is excessive. Other bullish coverage points to potential earnings growth and a possible rebound. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Broadcom Stock Hasn't Traded This Low Since July 2025

Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks is weighing on sentiment, while concerns about AI spending, customer concentration and large commitments add uncertainty. A report that investor David Tepper sold Broadcom shares may also reinforce caution. Tepper trims Alphabet and sells Broadcom and AMD

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $300.86 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business's revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report