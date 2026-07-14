Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,490 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 68,140 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $51,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $746,062,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007,968 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $448,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after acquiring an additional 105,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $346,304,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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