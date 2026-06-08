Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,444 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.79 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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