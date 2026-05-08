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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Broadridge Financial Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Truist trimmed its position in Broadridge by 24.8% in Q4, selling 21,376 shares and cutting its holding to 64,662 shares (about 0.06% of the company) valued at $14.43 million.
  • Broadridge beat Q1 expectations, reporting $2.72 EPS vs. $2.63 expected and $1.95B revenue vs. $1.90B, set FY2026 EPS guidance of 9.410–9.580 (consensus ~9.51), while several analysts have trimmed price targets leaving a consensus target of $221.57 and a "Moderate Buy" rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,662 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,567 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,769 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BR stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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