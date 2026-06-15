Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $222,161,000 after buying an additional 1,642,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,425,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $991,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 126,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 184,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BAM opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 49.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 130.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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