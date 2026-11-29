Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 1,947.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 381,417 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.8%

BAM stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 71.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Brookfield Asset Management's payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Scotia raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.57.

View Our Latest Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager that invests in real assets and businesses. Its investment strategies span infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate and credit. The company manages capital for institutional and individual investors through private funds and other investment products. Its investments and operations extend across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Brookfield Asset Management became a separately listed company in 2022, when Brookfield Corporation distributed a majority interest in the asset-management business to its shareholders.

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