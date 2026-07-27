BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 113,508 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3,274.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $925,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,004,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 383.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after buying an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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