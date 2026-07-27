BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $50.70 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,539 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Prologis were worth $50,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $147.43 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is 95.32%.

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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