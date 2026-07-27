BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $88,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in First Solar were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,138,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $224,540,000 after acquiring an additional 258,204 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Solar by 1,054.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $248.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.15. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.99 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. First Solar's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on First Solar and set a $300 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Roth Capital reaffirmed its rating on First Solar and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary highlighted record U.S. solar power output and rising electricity demand from AI data centers, which supports the broader solar demand narrative and could benefit First Solar over time. 24/7 Wall St.

Industry commentary highlighted record U.S. solar power output and rising electricity demand from AI data centers, which supports the broader solar demand narrative and could benefit First Solar over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Howard G. Smith, Schall, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reminded investors about pending First Solar securities-fraud class actions and the August 24 lead-plaintiff deadline. PR Newswire

Several firms, including Rosen, Howard G. Smith, Schall, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reminded investors about pending First Solar securities-fraud class actions and the August 24 lead-plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting showed no meaningful update, with the latest filing indicating zero shares reported short and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0, so it does not appear to be a current market driver.

Short-interest reporting showed no meaningful update, with the latest filing indicating zero shares reported short and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0, so it does not appear to be a current market driver. Negative Sentiment: The ongoing securities-fraud litigation headlines create a legal overhang that may pressure the shares until there is more clarity on the case outcome.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,241,750. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $107,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,622,428.56. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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