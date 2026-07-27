BROOKFIELD Corp ON Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,338 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 156,920 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up about 0.2% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.45% of FirstEnergy worth $132,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,109,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,049,255,000 after acquiring an additional 761,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $841,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,722,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $524,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,971,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $508,158,000 after purchasing an additional 694,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.0%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. FirstEnergy's payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting FirstEnergy

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a Buy stance on FirstEnergy, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the utility’s outlook. FirstEnergy (FE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a stance on FirstEnergy, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the utility’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised longer-term earnings estimates for FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, suggesting expectations for steady earnings growth over time.

KeyCorp raised longer-term earnings estimates for FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, suggesting expectations for steady earnings growth over time. Positive Sentiment: FirstEnergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share with a roughly 3.8% annualized yield , reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors.

FirstEnergy declared a quarterly dividend of with a roughly , reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.72 from $2.73, but that is still close to the current consensus of $2.74 and does not materially change the near-term outlook.

KeyCorp trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to from $2.73, but that is still close to the current consensus of $2.74 and does not materially change the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term quarter estimates imply mixed results, including Q2 EPS of $0.47 and Q3 EPS of $0.98 , leaving investors focused on whether upcoming earnings can beat expectations.

KeyCorp’s near-term quarter estimates imply mixed results, including Q2 EPS of and Q3 EPS of , leaving investors focused on whether upcoming earnings can beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: In a preview of upcoming results, analysts expect Q2 revenue to rise about 6.28% on load growth and grid investment, while EPS may decline modestly, a mixed but not alarming setup ahead of reporting. FirstEnergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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