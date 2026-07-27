BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 106,208 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 106,208 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Ventas were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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