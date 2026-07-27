BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 312,974 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,550 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 312,974 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up 0.2% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.25% of Sempra Energy worth $156,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $93.00 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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