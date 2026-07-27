BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 8,054 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,627 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.1% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $106,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 716,766 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $173,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 25,902 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.16.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $307.54 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $315.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average is $258.50. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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