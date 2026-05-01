Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,707 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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