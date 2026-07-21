Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,676 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,895 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield worth $55,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 1,176,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 387,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 763,376 shares of the company's stock worth $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 233,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 156,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,149,000 after buying an additional 444,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Down 3.1%

BN stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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