Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,402,567 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,191,916 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 1.3% of Dodge & Cox's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 2.63% of Brookfield worth $2,348,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Brookfield by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,151 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,800 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 4.0% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 5.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Brookfield from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:BN opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global investment company that owns and operates businesses and real assets, while also managing investments for institutional and individual clients through its asset management business. Its activities span renewable power and the energy transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit. The company invests across major markets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Its portfolio includes assets and operating businesses such as power-generation facilities, transportation and utility infrastructure, commercial and residential properties, and companies in a range of industries.

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