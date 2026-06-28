Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 16,850 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after acquiring an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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