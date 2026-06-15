Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.83% of Timken worth $107,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Timken across FY2026, FY2027, and several upcoming quarters, suggesting stronger expected profitability. Timken earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Timken across FY2026, FY2027, and several upcoming quarters, suggesting stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Timken as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract value-oriented investors looking for undervalued industrial names. Timken top-ranked value stock article

Zacks highlighted Timken as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract value-oriented investors looking for undervalued industrial names. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece versus Garmin (GRMN) focused on relative value, but it did not add a direct catalyst specific to Timken. TKR vs GRMN article

A Zacks comparison piece versus Garmin (GRMN) focused on relative value, but it did not add a direct catalyst specific to Timken. Negative Sentiment: An insider-selling report said a Timken director sold about $1.11 million in stock, which can weigh on sentiment despite the broader positive analyst backdrop. Timken insider selling article

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $136.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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