Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,229,113 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,402 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.08% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $73,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,703 shares of the company's stock worth $283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,906 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter worth about $51,244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 551.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,878 shares of the company's stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,238,520 shares of the company's stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,221.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,103 shares of the company's stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,251 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.The company's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $58.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,751,945. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Further Reading

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