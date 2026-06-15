Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,944 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of Ingevity worth $61,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,298,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,673,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,650,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,758,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 87,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,363,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingevity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingevity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingevity news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.18. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $79.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.73 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 207.82% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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