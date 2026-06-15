Brown Advisory Inc. Has $64 Million Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,545 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,212 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $63,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ZWS opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.99 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor's payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

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