Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,476 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 312,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $334,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 614,926 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 64,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCM Encore LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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